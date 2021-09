Warriors defender Divine Lunga will finally make his first appearance for Mamelodi Sundowns.

The gifted left back has been named in the starting eleven for this evening’s MTN 8 semi-final against his former pay-masters Golden Arrows.

Lunga moved from Abafana Bes’thende to Masandawana in July but hadn’t played.

Below is confirmed team news;

Mamelodi Sundowns XI: Pieterse, Lunga, Lakay, De Reuck, Kekana, Jali, Zwane, Domingo, Kutumela, Safranko, Shalulile

Subs: Goss, Maluleka, Modiba, Onyango, Mkhulise, Sirino, Maema, Erasmus, Vilakazi.

Golden Arrows XI: Mlungwana, Sibisi, Zuke, Mantshiyane, M.Dube, Dlamini, Ndwandwe, Mmodi, Sibiya, Mutizwa, Gumede

Subs: Mbaeva, Mathiane, Ndlovu, Magawana, Khumalo, Magubane, Cele, Nkosi, Mbhele

#SLLive