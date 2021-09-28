Uefa has dropped its disciplinary case against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their involvement in the controversial European Super League.

The clubs were among the 12 “founding” members of the breakaway league, which later collapsed.

The European football’s governing body moved to punish the trio after they refused to give up on the plans, but a ruling from a Madrid court blocked the sanction.

A statement by UEFA says: “UEFA takes note of the letter sent today by the independent UEFA Appeals Body in which the disciplinary proceedings that had been opened against FC Barcelona, Juventus FC and Real Madrid CF for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project have been declared null and void, without any prejudice, as if the proceedings had never been opened.”