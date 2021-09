Newly appointed Warriors coach Norman Mapeza has named a 24-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ghana early next month.

Zimbabwe take on the Black Stars away in Ghana on the 9th of October before hosting them at the National Sports Stadium three days later.

Below is the squad;

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF) Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars) Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants)

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutaisi), Brendan Galloway (Pymouth Aygle ) Bruce Kangwa (Azam FC), Jordan Zemura (AFC Bournemouth), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport United), Rahman

Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo) Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan)

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin

Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport),Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims) Never Tigere (Azam) Marvellous Nakamba, (Aston Villa), Perfect Chikwende (Simba FC) Thabani Kamusoko (Zesco).

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates)

