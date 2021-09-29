Mighty Warriors will begin their 2021 COSAFA Women’s Championship campaign this afternoon against Tanzania.

The two teams are meeting in the opening Group B encounter at Wolfson Stadium in Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa.

The match is a second successive meeting between the sides in this round, having played each other in the previous edition and Zimbabwe lost the encounter 1-0.

Squad News:

Coach Sithethelelwe Sibanda travelled with a 19-member squad consisting of a couple of Black Rhinos Queens players.

The Rhinos players were recently in action at the CAF Champions League Qualifier where they finished second behind Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies. These include Rutendo Makore, who won the Best Player Award at the tournament, Marjory Nyaumwe and Christabel Katona.

Goalkeepers: Precious Mudyiwa, Cynthia Shonga, Lindiwe Magwede.

Defenders: Eunice Chibanda, Sheila Makoto, Nobukhosi Ncube, Edeline Mutumbami, Egness Tumbare, Talent Mukwanda,

Midfielders: Marjory Nyaumwe, Emmaculate Msipa Mavis Chirandu, Shyline Dambamuromo Christabel Katona.

Strikers: Rutendo Makore, Rudo Neshamba, Maud Mafuruse, Natasha Ndowa, Privilege Mupeti.

Broadcast Details

SuperSport TV will broadcast the match live while Cosafa TV will bring a live stream feed. Kick-off is at 3 pm.

