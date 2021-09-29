Isaac Mabaya has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League side Liverpool FC.

Born in England to Zimbabwean parents, the teenager has been with the club for eleven years. He has, of late, been featuring mainly for the U18s.

A statement on the Reds’ website read: “Isaac Mabaya has signed his first professional contract with Liverpool FC.

“The 17-year-old from Preston has been attending the Academy since the age of six.

“Mabaya broke into the U18s team last season as a 16-year-old and was initially deployed as a wide midfielder.

“A switch mid-season saw him move to full-back, where his ability to sweep forward as an attacking option has been impressive, and he has played at right-back for Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s this term.”

Mabaya has enjoyed England recognition at U15 and U16 levels but can still switch allegiance to Zimbabwe in the future.

