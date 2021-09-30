Chicken Inn coach Joey Antipas has admitted that his players lacked fitness despite beating Bulawayo City 2-0 in the Chibuku Super Cup, Group 2 encounter played on Wednesday.

Second-half goals from Clive Dzingirai and Brian Muza sealed the win for the Gamecocks. The victory saw the team securing a spot in the quarterfinals of the competition.

But coach Antipas was not convinced with the performance of his charges in the game.

Speaking after the match, the gaffer said:

“It was not the best of performances, but the main thing was to get over the line.

“We played well in some phases, but the boys are still rusty.”

He added: “We have always struggled in the Chibuku Super Cup, so l am happy that we have progressed to the next round. We still have lots of work to do to improve.”