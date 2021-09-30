Warriors star Khama Billiat will travel to Ghana for the upcoming World Cup qualifier despite being suspended for the match, for training purposes, Soccer24 has gathered.

The Kaizer Chiefs winger picked up yellow cards in both the goalless draw with South Africa and the 0-1 defeat to Ethiopia, hence he is suspended for the away match in Ghana on the 9th of October.

He will however be eligible to play in the reverse fixture in Harare, three days later.

Warriors Team Manager Wellington Mpandare confirmed the nimble-footed winger will travel to Ghana.

“Yes, he will travel because we have more days in Ghana preparing for both the away and return game in Harare, so the coach decided to have him there for training purposes,” Mpandare said.

