Highlanders have to wait before they can seal a place in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup after playing to a 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs in a Group 2 encounter on Thursday.

Bosso needed a victory to progress to the knockout stage and join Chicken Inn from their pool.

But the result took them to eight points with two games left.

Both teams took turns to attack in the opening minutes of the game, but no threatening opportunity was created until the 28th minute when Highlanders winger Ray Lunga failed to beat the goalkeeper in a 1-v-1 situation.

Bosso continued to pile the pressure, and Lynoth Chikuhwa broke the deadlock four minutes later after linking up well with Joel Ngodzo.

Chiefs tried to make a quick recovery but almost conceded another one on the stroke of halftime when Chikuhwa’s effort was cleared off the line.

Nonetheless, the Ninjas started to stare at their breakthrough towards the hour mark with a couple of successive attacks.

Malvin Mkolo finally secured the equaliser on the 63rd minute, heading home from a corner kick.

Farau Matare followed a few moments later but could not double the lead after his shot hit the post.

The scoreline remained unchanged at the full-time.

In a Group 1 game played in Harare, CAPS United’s chance of progressing to the next round became slim after losing 1-0 to Harare City.

The Green Machine dropped to the fifth position while the Sunshine Boys climbed to second place following the victory.

Marshall Machazane scored the solitary goal on the hour mark heading in from Emmanuel Mandiranga’s corner kick.

