Tinotenda Kadewere made a cameo appearance on his Europa League debut for French Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon on Thursday.

The Zimbabwean striker featured in the final seven minutes of the 3-0 win against Danish side Brondby in Group A.

Though he didn’t make any significant contribution, the minutes marked the 25-year old’s first ever appearance in an inter-club competition since his arrival in Europe six years ago.

The game also sealed his return from a thigh injury sustained during the international break in early September. The injury ruled him out of Les Gones’ four Ligue 1 games plus the opening Europa League clash versus Rangers.