Follow our live coverage of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup action.

Group 2 – Second Half

Highlanders 1-0 Bulawayo Chiefs

50′ Highlanders dominating the pace as they win more duels in the midfield.

47′ Chikosa picks a loose ball and tries a shot but his effort is blocked.

Halftime.

45+2′ Big Chance!!! Ngodzo releases the ball to Chikuhwa who strikes at goal but his effort is cleared off the line.

44′ Msebe delivers a cross and Verumu connects it but his header goes an inch off target.

42′ Chiefs Sub: Veremu replaces injured Masiyiwa.

37′ Chiefs trying to recover but Highlanders are maintaining a disciplined approach.

32′ Goal!!! Ngodzo initiates a quick counter attack and Chikukwa, who is at the end of it, strikes from an acute angle to open the scoring.

28′ Big Chance!!! Ngodzo threads a beautiful through ball to Lunga who beats an off side trap and comes face to face with goalkeeper before striking at goal but the effort is superbly saved.

23′ Water break.

17′ Highlanders get a free kick on the other end. Ngodzo steps up and beautifully lofts the ball into the box but Chikuhwa heads it wide.

14′ Chiefs launch a quick counter with Matare at the end of Chikosa’s through ball but the finish is poorly executed as the effort goes over.

11′ Free kick to Highlanders on the side of the box. Mbeba delivers the ball into the box but Lunga, who is at the end of the cross, makes a heavy first touch and the ball goes out for a goal kick.

6′ Chiefs come back again, this time with Chikosa. Sibanda is up to the task.

4′ Free kick to Bulawayo Chiefs on the edge of the box after Chikosa is fouled. Gasela steps up but his effort on target is tipped over for a corner kick.

1′ Kick-off!!!

Highlanders XI: A. Sibanda, P. Muduhwa, A. Mbeba, M. Ndlovu, C. Ncube, N. Masuka, W. Mhango, J. Ngodzo, R. Lunga, L. Chikuhwa, W. Navaya,

Chiefs XI: D. Bizabani, E. Moyo, B. Nyahunzwi, M. Gasela, G. Chikosa, L. Ndlela, A. Masiyiwa, M. Mkolo, M. Msebe, F. Moyo, F. Matare.

Group 1 – Kick-off is at 3 pm.

Harare City vs CAPS United

City XI: TBA

CAPS United XI: TBA