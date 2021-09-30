Tonderai Ndiraya believes the player rotation has worked well for his side after picking another set of maximum points in the Chibuku Super Cup on Wednesday.

The Glamour Boys beat Yadah 1-0 in a Group 1, matchday 7 encounter played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare. Ghanaian Sylvester Appiah scored the solitary goal in the 35th minute, heading in from Godknows Murwira’s corner kick.

The victory gave DeMbare a nine-point lead at the top of the pool, and put them within a point of securing a place in the quarterfinals of the competition.

Speaking after the match, Ndiraya said: “We promised our players that we will give each and every one of them a starting place in all the 10 matches that we are going to play.

“So far, we have been doing quite well.”

He added: “Of course, credit to Yadah, they played good football but, in the end, I think what is important in football is the result.

“This has given us a huge breathing space, a space which we are really going to make use of.’’