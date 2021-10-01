CAPS United coach Darlington Dodo is still optimistic his side will qualify for the quarterfinals of the 2021 Chibuku Super Cup despite losing ground in Group 1.

The Green Machine lost 1-0 to Harare City in their latest match on Thursday. The defeat saw them slump to number 5 in the pool with seven points, two less of the team occupying the last qualifying spot in the group.

Dodo told the reporters after the match: “We are going to regroup and come back stronger after rectifying our mistakes,” Dodo said.

” It’s not like our play was bad, but we only failed to convert the numerous chances that came our way.

“We had superior ball possession, but it was the finishing which let us down. We are going to build on the performance we had in the first half.”

CAPS United will face Herentals on Sunday in their next match. Kick-off is at 11 am CAT.