Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu has hinted at making a number of changes in his team for their next match in the Chibuku Super Cup.

Bosso are just a point away from booking a place in the quarterfinal stage of the competition from two games and Mpofu wants to give other players a chance to play.

The Bulawayo giants will face Chicken Inn on Sunday in the penultimate round of the Group 2.

Speaking after their 1-1 draw against Bulawayo Chiefs on Thursday, the gaffer said: “I don’t know how it will fare on Sunday (versus Chicken Inn).

“I might make five or six changes because I’m certain we’re through to the next round. We can’t lose to Chicken Inn and Bulawayo City

“So, I want to give other lads the opportunity (to play) to play.”

On the performance of the team against Chiefs, Mpofu added: “I was worried about fitness levels, but in the first-half I think we did pretty well.

“The energy levels were high. On a good day, I think we could’ve gone to the break leading 2-0, but Ray Lunga couldn’t finish off a one-on-one. Energy levels were down in the second-half, but again on a good day we could have scored two goals.”

Lynoth Chikuhwa opened the scoring for Highlanders in the 32nd minute before Malvin Mkolo equalised for Chiefs on the hour.