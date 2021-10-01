Aston Villa coach Dean Smith has confirmed that Marvelous Nakamba can play in the World Cup qualifier in Harare on October 12, as the midfielder is now fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Previously, Premier League clubs unanimously agreed to not release players wishing to travel to countries listed by the UK government under the novel virus’ ‘Red List’.

Nakamba was named in the provisional Warriors squad set to do battle with Ghana, with all indications pointing to the Hwange-bred midfielder only taking part in the away game in Cape Coast as Ghana, unlike Zimbabwe, is not on that ‘Red List’.

Smith has however confirmed that Nakamba got his second Covid-19 jab, hence he can now travel to Zimbabwe and not get quarantined upon his return to the UK.

Smith confirmed to Sky Sports that Nakamba, goalkeeper Emi Martinez and striker Bertrand Traore, will fulfil international matches in Zimbabwe, Argentina and Guinea respectively.

Related