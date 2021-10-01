English clubs will release players travelling to red-listed countries during the October international window provided that they are fully vaccinated.

The Zimbabwe national team coach Norman Mapeza named four UK-based players in the squad to face Ghana in the World Cup Qualifiers this month. These are Plymouth Aygle defender Brendan Galloway, AFC Bournemouth fullback Jordan Zemura, Wigan Athletic right-back Tendayi Darikwa and Aston Villa midfielder Marvellous Nakamba.

But there was a risk of missing the stars in the second fixture in Harare due to the travelling restrictions imposed on anyone coming from a red list country.

The restrictions have been eased after the UK government, health department, and the football authorities agreed to allow only fully vaccinated players to travel to red-listed countries international games without undergoing ten days of mandatory hotel quarantine on return to the UK.

The Warriors will travel to West Africa on Saturday, October 9, before hosting the return fixture in Harare on Tuesday, October 12.