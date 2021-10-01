The Premier Soccer League has moved the Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 games scheduled for Sunday to Mhondoro in preparation for the Warriors’ World Cup qualifier against Ghana next month.

The matches between CAPS United vs Herentals and Yadah vs Harare City were initially set to happen at the National Sports Stadium on October 3.

But with the other Group 1 ties also set to be on Saturday at the venue, the games have been moved to Baobab Stadium to preserve the condition of the pitch ahead of the Ghana match coming up a week later.

A statement from PSL reads: “The Chibuku Super Cup Matchday 8 Group One fixtures initially scheduled for the National Sports Stadium on Sunday 3 October have been moved to Baobab Stadium.

“This has been necessitated by the unavailability of the National Sports Stadium. The Kick-off times remain unchanged.”

Changed Fixtures:

Sunday 3 October 2021

CAPS United vs Herenta (11 am, Baobab Stadium)

Yadah vs Harare City (3 pm, Baobab Stadium)

Related