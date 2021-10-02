Brendan Galloway scored his first goal for Plymouth Argyle in the 2-2 draw against Lincoln City on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean defender scored the goal in the 74th minute, connecting a corner kick to restore Argyle’s lead. However, the 25-year old conceded a penalty on the stroke of full-time, and the hosts converted from the spot to force a share of points.

Galloway, who signed with the club in the pre-season, was making his eighth league start of the campaign and played the entire game. Overall, he has appeared in nine games, sitting out in just two.

The Warriors star also has an assist in his name while playing as a centre back.

