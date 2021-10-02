Houston Dynamo centre-back Teenage Hadebe is available for next week’s crucial World Cup qualifiers double-header against Ghana.

The gangly defender, despite being called for the last qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia, was not allowed by his club to travel to Zimbabwe, due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He was named in the 24-member squad by new interim coach Norman Mapeza and this time, he will come.

“Yes he is coming,” said Team Manager Wellington Mpandare when asked about the former Kaizer Chiefs defender’s availability.

Zimbabwe take on Ghana in Cape Coast next Saturday, before hosting them at the National Sports Stadium three days later.

Related