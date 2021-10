In-form Ishmael Wadi scored again for South African National First Division side JDR Stars on Saturday.

The Zimbabwean striker scored the second in the Pretoria-based side’s 2-0 win over TS Sporting.

Malebogo Modise’s 7th minute free kick thrust Stars ahead, before Wadi 75th minute beauty sealed all three points.

This was the lanky striker’s 5th goal of the season.