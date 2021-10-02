The Warriors technical team has received another massive boost ahead of next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Ghana, amid revelations Jordan Zemura will take part in both games.

The high-flying 21-year old has simply been brilliant for Championship side Bournemouth this season and has started in ten consecutive games for Scot Parker’s charges, who are on top of the table.

The left-back was also voted the club’s Player of the Month for September but his participation in both matches again Ghana was not certain because of Covid-19 laws imposed by the British government.

What was certain is that all UK-based players named in the squad by interim coach Norman Mapeza, would take part in the away game in Cape Coast next Saturday, because Ghana, unlike Zimbabwe, is not on the UK government’s Covid-19 ‘Red List.’

The British government has however resolved that players who are fully vaccinated against the novel virus can travel to countries on the ‘Red List’ during the international break.

Zemura, just like midfielder Marvellous Nakamba, has gotten his second jab, making the pair’s availability for both matches, certain.

