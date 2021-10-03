The Chibuku Super Cup action will continue today with the remaining games of Matchday 8 in Group 1 and Matchday 5 in other groups.

Broadcast Details

State broadcaster ZBCTV will show the Group 4 games in Zvishavane, while ZimPapers Television Network will cover Group 1 in Harare.

Acacia Media’s Nation TV and AMH’s Heart and Soul TV will stream the games in Group 2 and Group 3, respectively.

Soccer24 will bring you live updates of all the games.

Fixtures:

The matches between CAPS United vs Herentals and Yadah vs Harare City have been moved to Baobab Stadium in Mhondoro. The games were initially set to happen at the National Sports Stadium on 3 October.

Sunday 3 October

Group 1 – CAPS United vs Herentals (11 pm, Baobab Stadium)

Group 1 – Yadah vs Harare City (3 pm, Baobab Stadium)

Group 2 – Bulawayo Chiefs vs Bulawayo City (Barbourfields Stadium)

Group 2 – Highlanders vs Chicken Inn (3 pm, Barbourfields Stadium)

Group 3 – Manica Diamonds vs Tenax (1 pm, Sakubva Stadium)

Group 4 – WhaWha vs NgeziPlatinum Stars (11 am, Mandava Stadium)