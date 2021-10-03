Divine Lunga has picked his first DSTV Premiership Man of the Match award as a Mamelodi Sundown player.

The Zimbabwean left-back made his second start in the 3-0 victory against Moroka Swallows on Sunday. He featured for the entire ninety minutes and was outstanding in his performance.

A first #DStvPrem Man of the Match award in Sundowns colours for Divine Lunga! 🏆 Well played Divine! 👏#Sundowns pic.twitter.com/7VoNWH6oqt — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) October 3, 2021

The award comes after the 26-year old played a blinder in the previous game, scoring on his debut appearance.

Lunga joined Sundowns in the pre-season from Golden Arrows but took a while to adapt and get his campaign going. He now has two appearances, both as starts.

