Zimbabwe will travel to Ghana this week for their next Group G match in the 2021 World Cup Qualifiers.

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G Matchday 3

Date & Kick-off time: Saturday 9 October 2021, 6 pm CAT.

Match venue

The match will happen at the 15,000 seater New Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast, about 150 kilometres from the capital, Accra.

Fans are expected in the stadium, as CAF gave the green light for 2250 fans to watch the last qualifier between Ghana and Ethiopia at the same venue.

Match Officials

Gabonese referee Atcho Pierre Ghislain will be the centre referee for the game. He will be assisted by compatriots Ditsoga Boris Marlaise (Assistant I), Moussounda Montel (Assistant II) and Otogo Castane Eric Arnaud (Fourth Official).

Mohammed Sanusi of Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.