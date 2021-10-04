Nyasha Mushekwi hit his fourth brace of the season on Sunday to take his tally to twenty-one goals in the Chinese League One.

The Zimbabwean striker netted his latest goals in Greentown FC’s 4-1 win at Nanjing City. The first strike came in the 23rd minute before completing the brace on the half hour.

Mushekwi, who also has a hat-trick to his name, has now scored in his last five games. The centre striker is leading the scoring chart in the second-tier league with his closest rival, Nigerian Kingsley Onuegbu of Shaanxi Chang’an Athletic, four goals behind.

Meanwhile, Greentown are placed third on the League One table, a position that would earn them a place in the promotion play-offs at the end of the regular campaign.

 

Related posts:

  1. Mushekwi scores first goal of the season in China
  2. Mushekwi brace gives Dalian Yifang victory
  3. Nyasha Mushekwi Steals The Headline In China With Brace For Dalian Yifang
  4. Mushekwi on Orlando Pirates radar