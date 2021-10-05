The Ghana senior men’s national soccer team, the Black Stars, have arrived in the city of Cape Coast for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Milovan Rajevac’s charges host the Warriors at the 15 000 seater Cape Coast Stadium in a crucial Group G clash, before clashing with them again in Harare on Tuesday.

The team assembled in the country’s capital Accra today, before taking the 150 kilometre journey to Cape Coast, by road.

They will have a training session today.

Meanwhile, their opponents Zimbabwe will train in Accra ahead of Saturday’s clash.

Picture Credit: Ghana Football Association

