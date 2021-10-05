Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza has explained the inclusion of the FC Platinum duo of Kelvin Madzongwe and Rahman Kutsanzira in the squad which is set do battle in the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Ghana.

Madzongwe and Kutsanzira are the only locally-based players in the 24-man squad chosen by Mapeza for his first assignment back in the Warriors dugout.

Some questions were raised as to why the former Warriors captain chose local players only from his FC Platinum but the coach has justified his decision.

“They (Madzongwe and Kutsanzira) have been playing in the CAF Champions League, its more or less the same, its a bit different because its now the World Cup qualifiers but they have done well in the Champions League so at least they have got knowledge of the African terrain, that’s why I brought them in” Mapeza said on weekly ZTN show The Couch.

