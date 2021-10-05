The Warriors squad will not hold a local camp ahead of Saturday’s 2022 FIFA World Cup, Group G qualifier against Ghana, but instead will assemble in Accra.

All players based abroad will fly straight to West Africa from their bases, and most of them are expected to start arriving in the Ghanaian capital on Tuesday.

Coach Norman Mapeza and the local contingent will link up with the South African-based stars in Johannesburg en route to Accra.

The national will then travel to Cape Coast on Wednesday, where there will commence the training camp.

The arrangement will allow more time for the team to train together before the game on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6 pm Zim time.

Warriors Squad:

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Talbert Shumba (Free State Stars).

Defenders: Alec Mudimu (Torpedo Kutais), Brendan Galloway (Plymouth Argyle), Bruce Kangwa (Azam), Onismor Bhasera (SuperSport), Rahman Kutsanzira (FC Platinum), Teenage Hadebe (Houston Dynamo), Tendayi Darikwa (Wigan), Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

Midfielders: Blessing Sarupinda (Sekhukhune), Farai Madhanaga (Marumo Gallants), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs), Kuda Mahachi (SuperSport), Marshal Munetsi (Reims), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Never Tigere (Azam), Perfect Chikwende (Simba SC), Thabani Kamsoko (Zesco).

Strikers: Knowledge Musona (Al-Tai), Knox Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Terrence Dzvukamanja (Orlando Pirates).