Exciting Reading right-back Andy Yiadom is doubtful for the Black Stars’ crucial World Cup qualifiers double-header against Zimbabwe.

The 29-year old, who is a key member of the Ghana senior men’s national soccer team, picked up a knock in Reading’s 1-0 win over Cardiff, in the Championship, last weekend.

“England based right back Andrew Kyereh Yiadom who plays for Reading FC is currently being assessed after picking up a knock on Saturday during a Championship game against Cardiff City and got replaced by Jahmari Clarke in the 80th minute,” revealed the Ghana Football Association in a statement.

Ghana host Zimbabwe at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, before clashing with the Warriors again, at the National Sports Stadium on Tuesday.

