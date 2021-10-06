The Ghana senior men national soccer team, the Black Stars, are gearing up for Saturday’s World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

Milovan Rajevac’s charges host the Warriors in a crucial Group G clash at the Cape Coast International Stadium looking to bounce back from a disappointing defeat to South Africa last month.

They held their first training session at the match venue yesterday afternoon, and preparations continue today.

All 27 players in the squad, including the Ayew brothers; Andre and Jordan, Arsenal’s Thomas Partey, all took part.

Ghana are third in Group with three points, while their opponents anchor with one point.

Picture Credit: Ghana Football Association

Related