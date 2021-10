The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the date for the rescheduled Chibuku Super Cup Group 1 encounter between ZPC Kariba and Harare City.

The fixture will be played on Sunday when other clubs will be on a break.

The venue is at the Baobab Stadium in Ngezi due to the unavailability of the National Sports Stadium in Harare.

Kick-off time is at 11 am.

Rescheduled Chibuku Super Cup, Grp 1 Matchday 6:

Sunday 10 October 2021

ZPC Kariba vs Harare City (11 am, Baobab Stadium)