Warriors interim coach Norman Mapeza says he will engage Macauley Bonne about his future with the national team after the striker repeatedly snubbed previous call-ups.

Mapeza excluded the 25-year-old in his squad to face Ghana in back-to-back Group G World Cup Qualifiers on 9 and 12 October.

The gaffer said he wants to hear Bonne’s side of the story before making any move on.

“When I was appointed coach, I was told that Bonne has constantly been snubbing call-ups, which is rather unfortunate,” said Mapeza.

“So, when we called up the team for the Ghana match, we actually didn’t even consider him, but that does not mean the door has been completely shut for him.

He added: “We will consider him in future, but I still need to talk to him first. I need to hear his side of the story instead of relying on one source. I will talk to him and try to understand his reasons.”