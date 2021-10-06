The venue for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Zimbabwe remains unchanged, according to National Sports Authority of Ghana (NSA).

Reports emerged this week that the Ghana FA was considering switching the game from Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast to to Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi after disagreements with the NSA over accreditations for the game.

The Sports Authority, who owns the Cape Coast venue, announced on Tuesday that no journalists or fans will be allowed in the stadium, without accrediation or tickets with their logo and stamp.

The GFA then wrote to CAF requesting a change for the match venue.

But the Director-General of NSA, Peter Twumasi has dismissed the reports and revealed that they are ensuring the stadium is in good shape before the game on Saturday.

“As I speak to you, we are currently inspecting the stadium and everything looks in good condition to host the match,” he told Citi Sports.

“There are so many implications from security to finances that span several weeks before a game of this nature so unless there is some sort of force majeure, you can’t just wake up with four days to a game a change venue.”

Kick-off is at 6 pm Zim/CAT.