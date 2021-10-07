Legendary former Warriors captain Benjani Mwaruwari has revealed his toughest Premier League eleven ever faced in his career in the English top-flight.

The Undertaker, as Mwaruwari is affectionately-known in Zimbabwe, had a decent career in the Premier League in the late 2000s, turning out for Manchester City, Portsmouth and Blackburn Rovers.

He revealed his toughest eleven, on Premier League World recently;

Peter Cech, Emmanuel Ebboue, Ashley Cole, Nemanja Vidic, Rio Ferdinand, Steven Gerrard, Cesc Fabregas, Claude Makelele, Thierry Henry, Cristiano Ronaldo, Didier Drogba.

