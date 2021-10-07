The Black Stars of Ghana, and the Warriors of Zimbabwe, are stepping up preparations for Saturday’s blockbuster World Cup qualifier.

The two sides lock horns in a crucial Group G double-header, starting with a battle at the Cape Coast International Stadium, on Saturday before they meet again in Harare, on Tuesday.

Ghana played a practise match yesterday, demolishing newly-promoted Division One side Soccer Intellectuals 8-0.

Milovan Rajevac’s charges are preparing for the clash in Cape Coast.

Norman Mapeza’s Warriors conducted a training session at their base in Accra, yesterday evening.

