The Confederation of African Football has approved the Ghana Football Association (GFA)’s request to have 4000 spectators at the Cape Coast Stadium on Saturday, for the World Cup qualifier between the Black Stars and Zimbabwe.

The two sides meet in a crucial Group G clash.

GFA wrote to the continental football governing body seeking permission for an improved crowd after 2250 attended the Ghana- Ethiopia match at the same venue last month.

The association has announced that CAF has given the green light and 4000 fans will be allowed to watch Saturday’s clash.

“CAF has approved Four Thousand (4,000) spectators for the match – an improvement over the 2,250 spectators which was approved for last month’s opener against Ethiopia,” reads a statement on the association’s website.

“Per this directive, the Safety and Security Officer of the GFA, Julius Ben Emunah shall together with all the relevant stakeholders i.e., Ministry of Youth and Sports, National Sports Authority, the Security Agencies and the COVID-19 Officer, Dr. Christine Baah ensure strict adherence of the CAF/FIFA COVID-19 protocols.”

“The GFA advise Ghanaians to obey all the Protocols strictly to first and foremost have a successful match and also to avoid any sanctions from CAF and FIFA.”

