Namibia and Malawi will play their home games in the next 2022 World Cup qualifiers in South Africa.

The COSAFA teams were forced to use neutral venues after CAF deemed their home stadiums unfit to host international matches following an extensive inspection carried last year.

Namibia, who host Senegal on 12 October in Group H, and Malawi, at home to Ivory Coast in Group D on 8 October, must play their games at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

Mozambique have also been affected but will host their home encounter against Cameroon at the Stade Ibn Batouta in Tangier, Morocco.

The other nine sides with stadium bans are Burkina Faso, Central African Republic, Djibouti, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Sudan.

Guinea is playing abroad due to the political situation in the country.