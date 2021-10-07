Brendan Galloway failed to join the Warriors squad in Ghana on Wednesday after facing visa issues in England.

The Plymouth Argyle defender was scheduled to link up with his teammates in Accra but was initially prevented from boarding his flight.

According to the team manager, Galloway is now expected to arrive in West Africa today.

“Apparently, there was a communication breakdown at the airport on the issue of visas for Galloway,” Mpandare was quoted as saying by the Herald.

‘’The officials who confronted him didn’t figure out that the visa will be issued out at the point of entry in Ghana.

“Unfortunately, we were mid-air, on the way to Accra when all that was happening. But, it’s now sorted out and he is already booked to arrive tomorrow (today).’’

US-based defender Teenage Hadebe also faced challenges and was delayed at the airport.

He is expected to arrive in Ghana today.

The match will happen at the Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast on Saturday. Kick-off is at 6 pm Zim/CAT.