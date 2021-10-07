Zimbabwe has been removed from UK’s coronavirus red list just days before the national team host Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The Warriors face the Black Stars in Harare on 12 October, and there have been fears that the England-based stars in the squad would miss the encounter due to regulations required on all players visiting red-listed countries.

The quartet of Marvellous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa, Brendan Galloway and Jordan Zemura was allowed to travel for the game but under some expensive arrangements.

Zifa then decided to drop them for the Harare game.

But after the UK government confirmed the removal of Zimbabwe from the red list starting from 11 October, there is now a possibility that fully vaccinated players might come for the game without facing these regulations.

However, this would only be based on whether English clubs will also revise their travel regulations on players released to countries removed from the initial red list ahead of the current international break.

An update posted by the UK government reads: “Zimbabwe Will move off the red list at 4 am Monday 11 October. If you arrive in England before then, you need to follow the red list rules.”