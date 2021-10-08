Ghana will host Zimbabwe in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G game on Saturday evening.

The encounter is scheduled for Cape Coast Stadium in the city of Cape Coast. Kick-off is at 6 pm Zim/CAT.

The game will be available to watch on stream feeds through FIFA TV on YouTube. The channel will deliver a live stream but only to selected regions.

National broadcaster ZBC TV hasn’t announced its position but is expected to show the game.

However, SuperSport TV will not bring any coverage of this match due to rights issues yet to be ironed out.