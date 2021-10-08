Warriors team manager Wellington Mpandare has criticised the Ghana Football Association for employing dirty tricks to frustrate them ahead of the World Cup qualifier on Saturday.

The national team arrived in the West African country on Tuesday and held their first training on the following.

However, the condition of the training facility did not impress the Warriors technical who has described it as “unsuitable for use by professional footballers.”

Mpandare told NewsDay: “It’s so sad that we still have such things happening in our football.

“The team has lost quite a lot in terms of preparation time because we could not train this morning as we had planned because the pitch we got was very bad. It was uneven and very hard so we couldn’t risk the players getting injuries. It was unsuitable for use by professional footballers.”

Mpandare revealed that they asked to use a different training facility but were given something almost similar.

He added: “We asked for another facility but we got something almost the same. The grass on the pitch was at knee level. They promised to trim the grass but we doubt they will do that, so we are already looking for an alternative venue.”