Ghana national team captain Andre Ayew believes his side is ready to face Zimbabwe this evening, and is targeting maximum points in the encounter.

The Black Stars host the Warriors at Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G encounter. Kick-off is at 6 pm Zim/CAT.

Ayew said in a pre-match press conference on Friday: “Everything is going on well, we have been training together for a while now.

“We know that it is an important game, so we are just getting ready and the squad is ready. The players are ready to give everything to get the three points on Saturday.”

Zimbabwe is at the bottom of the group, having failed to win any of their games so far. They held South Africa to a goalless draw but fell to 1-0 defeat in Ethiopia.

Ghana has picked three points and is placed second in the pool.