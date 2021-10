Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has named the starting eleven to face Zimbabwe in this evening’s World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe.

The two sides meet in a 18:00 Zimbabwean time kick off at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Jojo Wollacott [GK]

Daniel Amartey

Jonathan Mensah

Alexander Djiku

Baba Rahman

Thomas Partey

Andre Ayew [c]

Mohammed Kudus

Issahaku Fatawu

Kamaldeen Sulemana

Jordan Ayew

