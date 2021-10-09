Zimbabwe will face Ghana this evening in their next Group G match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Competition: 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, 2nd Round – Group G Matchday 3

Date & Kick-off time: Saturday 9 October 2021, 6 pm CAT.

Match venue:

The match will happen at the 15,000 seater Cape Coast Stadium in Cape Coast, about 150 kilometres from the capital city Accra. Only 4,000 Fans will be allowed in the stadium.

Team News

There are no injuries reported so far in the Warriors camp, but Khama Billiat will not take part in the game due to a yellow card suspension. Defender Brendan Galloway is in line to make his debut in the game.

Zimbabwe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Washington Arubi; Tendayi Darikwa, Teenage Hadebe, Brendan Galloway, Jordan Zemura; Marvelous Nakamba, Marshall Munetsi; Perfect Chikwende, Knowledge Musona, Kuda Mahachi; Knox Mutizwa.

Broadcast Details:

The game will be available to watch on stream feed through FIFA TV on YouTube. The channel will deliver a live feed but only to selected regions. National broadcaster ZBC TV hasn’t announced its position but is expected to show the game.

SuperSport TV will not bring any coverage of this match due to rights issues yet to be ironed out.

Match Officials

Gabonese referee Atcho Pierre Ghislain will be the centre referee for the game. He will be assisted by compatriots Ditsoga Boris Marlaise (Assistant I), Moussounda Montel (Assistant II) and Otogo Castane Eric Arnaud (Fourth Official). Mohammed Sanusi of Nigeria will be the Match Commissioner.

What the coaches said:

Norman Mapeza: “Every team is beatable, looking at how smaller teams are winning against the big teams, so it’s possible to beat Ghana.”

Milovan Rajevac: “We are going to try our best to improve the goal scoring. We have to be ready for everything to have a game plan and hopefully score goals.”

Head-to-head Stats

The last meeting between the two sides came in 2006 at the Afcon tournament. Zimbabwe won the match, and the victory remains their only triumph against the Black Stars.

Zim Stats vs Ghana:

Games won: 1

Games drawn: 2

Games lost: 3

FIFA World Rankings:

Ghana: 53

Zim: 113

Form Guide (Lats 5 in all competitions):

Ghana: L-W-D-L-W

Zimbabwe: L-D-L-L-D

Group G:

Zimbabwe is at the bottom of the group, having failed to win any of their games so far. They held South Africa to a goalless draw but fell to 1-0 defeat in Ethiopia.

Ghana has picked three points and is placed second in the pool.

