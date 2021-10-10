Warriors right back Tenday Darikwa has withdrawn from the squad for Tuesday’s clash against the Black Stars of Ghana due to a family emergency.

The Wigan Athletic captain took part in yesterday’s 1-3 defeat to Ghana but travelled to the UK after, to attend to a urgent family issue.

He will not travel to Harare for Tuesday’s return match at the National Sports Stadium and has been replaced by Zambia-based Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

The other UK-based players, Marvellous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura and Brendan Galloway have been cleared to travel to Harare, as the British government removed Zimbabwe from the Covid-19 ‘Red List.’

The Warriors will arrive in the country tomorrow afternoon.

