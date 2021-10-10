Warriors captain Knowledge Musona believes the national team will bounce back from the 3-1 defeat to Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

The result kept Zimbabwe winless in Group G and their chances of progressing to the next round also became slim.

Posting on Twitter, Musona said: “Not the result we were hoping for, but we look ahead and focus on the next coming game.

“A big thank you to all our supporters.”

The skipper scored the Warriors’ solitary goal from the spot in the second half.

Ghana, on the other hand, cruised to the victory through the goals of Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew.

The return fixture will be played at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Tuesday.