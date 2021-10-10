Norman Mapeza has admitted that the Warriors are virtually out of the World Cup Qualifiers and will now shift their focus to the 2021 Afcon tournament.

The national team lost 3-1 to Ghana to fell six points behind Group G leaders South Africa.

The result kept them winless and at the bottom of the pool with just one point.

Speaking after the defeat in Ghana, Mapeza said they will try to win their remaining games and see how the situation will go.

“Sometimes you need to be realistic in life, the chances are now very slim,” the gaffer said, as quoted by the Sunday Mail. “We are, however, not losing hope and will continue working hard.

“We are also using the remaining matches to prepare for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon in January.”

On the performance of the team, Mapeza said: ” From what I saw today, I think the performance was okay. It’s work in progress, if we continue playing and working like we did today, the future is bright for the Zimbabwe national team.”

The reverse fixture is on Tuesday at the National Sports stadium.