Nyasha Mushekwi has been linked with a return to the Swedish top-flight side Djurgården.

The club has made a contact with the forward and wants to snap him when his contract with Zhejiang Greentown expires this year.

Djurgården sports director Bosse Andersson confirmed the development to the Expressen newspaper, saying: “I have had continuous contact with Nyasha since he left us in 2015. Since then he has been home several times and visited us in Stockholm.

“It is impossible to say (the deal is now certain) regardless of whether we have good contact with him. You have to respect that he has an expiring contract and what he focuses on is to perform with the team and then see what the future will be like.

“Should they (Greentown) get promotion to the top division, it is clear that then we can have a clear picture. If they want to keep Nyasha, we are adamant about it.”

Asked if they stand a chance to match Greentown’s offer, Andersson said: “No, I do not think we have. Regardless of whether there is a bit of turbulence in China, and it is not like it has been in the country before. However, I think he has a pretty blank slate on his future. Then he likes Djurgården and thrives in Stockholm.”