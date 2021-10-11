Khama Billiat will be available for selection in tomorrow’s 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier s, Group G match against Ghana.

The winger missed the 1-3 first leg defeat in Cape Coast on Saturday due to a yellow card suspension.

He is now set to return after serving the ban and is one of the few changes excepted in Norman Mapeza’s starting XI.

Meanwhile, right back Tenday Darikwa has withdrawn from the squad due to a family emergency.

The Wigan Athletic captain took part in Saturday’s game but travelled to the UK afterwards to attend to an urgent family issue.

He has been replaced by Zambia-based Takudzwa Chimwemwe.

The other UK-based players, Marvellous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura and Brendan Galloway have been cleared to travel to Harare, as the British government removed Zimbabwe from the Covid-19 ‘Red List.’

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT at the National Sports Stadium in Harare.