Norman Mapeza has made another addition in his Warriors squad to face Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Group G return match at the National Sports Stadium in Harare tomorrow.

The coach has added South Africa-based Gerald Takwara to the selection and the midfielder will join the team on its arrival from Ghana this afternoon.

The call-up marks the return of the 26-year old Venda FA player to the Warriors fold after four years.

Also added to the squad is Zambia-based Takudzwa Chimwemwe who has replaced Tendayi Darikwa.

Darikwa took part in Saturday’s game but travelled to the UK afterwards to attend to an urgent family issue.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.