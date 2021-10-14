Warriors international Ishmael Wadi has been linked with a move to the South African top-flight league following his goalscoring exploits in the National First Division.

The 28-year old has netted five goals in six matches at JDR Stars this campaign. He joined the second-tier club in the pre-season on a two-year deal from CAPS United after impressing during a brief trial stint.

According to KickOff.com, Wadi has now attracted interest from top sides in the PSL and could make a move in January.

“There are clubs already monitoring his situation after getting wind of what he is doing in the first division because as is normally the case with goal scorers.

“The big teams in Johannesburg are following what he is doing with interest and if he continues with that scoring streak then it will not be a surprise that they make their interest official,” an unnamed source told the publication.

